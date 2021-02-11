MARKET NEWS

Micromax 5G smartphone launch in India confirmed, IN Note 1 to get Android 11 update soon

The 5G phone will likely debut in India's budget 5G segment.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST

Micromax recently made a comeback in India’s smartphone market, with its ‘IN’ series, taking aim at the sub-12K and sub-7K segments. Now, it looks like the brand has set its sights on 5G.

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma recently confirmed the launch of Micromax’s 5G mobile phone in India during the latest YouTube Q&A episode of ‘Let’s Talk INdia Ke Liye’. While Sharma hasn’t revealed any details about Micromax’s upcoming 5G phone, it is expected to lean more towards budget consumers.

Considering Micromax’s latest phones opted for MediaTek chipsets, we believe that its upcoming 5G phone will also use a MediaTek chipset, presumably an entry-level Dimensity chip. According to 91Mobiles, Micromax’s 5G phone will use an entry-level 5G MediaTek chipset or Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Apart from the confirmation of its 5G phone, Sharma also mentioned that the Micromax IN Note 1 would be receiving the Android 11 update soon. The executive said that the company is currently working on the update and it should be available sometime in April. Rahul also mentioned that Micromax-branded accessories were currently in development.

When asked whether Micromax will release its own custom skin for Android, Rahul said that there were no such plans. The Micromax IN smartphones run on stock Android. He also noted that Micromax would never put ads in its phones to generate revenue.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Micromax #smartphones
first published: Feb 11, 2021 07:13 pm

