Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning edition launched in India with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU: Check price, specifications, other details

Xiaomi has launched a new version of the Mi Notebook in India. The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is a cheaper version of the Mi Notebook 14, targeted at students as the pandemic forces organisations and institutions to switch to online learning. The laptop is also a good budget-friendly option for people who require a laptop for basic office work.

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition Price in India

The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is priced at Rs 34,999 in India. It is available in a single configuration, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com, and offline retail stores. The laptop is available in a single silver colour option.

The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with Intel’s UHD Graphics 620. The notebook features 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SATA 3 SSD storage.

The e-Learning Edition of the Mi Notebook features a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display. The screen boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio and an 81.2-percent screen-to-body ratio. Unlike the original Mi Notebook, the new e-Learning Edition boasts an in-built webcam for online meetings and classes.

Xiaomi claims that the laptop can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. For ports, the laptop features two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an audio jack and a USB 2.0 port. Connectivity options include dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The laptop also packs two 2W speakers with DTS Audio Processing App support. The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition also boasts a slim and light build, weighing in at just 1.5kg.