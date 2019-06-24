App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG Motor India all set to launch internet-enabled Hector on June 27

The MG Hector is set to be launched with receive three engine options -- a petrol, a petrol hybrid and a diesel -- and four style variants

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MG Motor India unveiled its Hector SUV on May 15 and the company is now getting ready to launch their internet-enabled car on June 27. Bookings had officially begun on June 4 for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The MG Hector is set to be launched with receive three engine options -- a petrol, a petrol hybrid and a diesel -- and four style variants. The 1.5 litre-petrol engine will churn out 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid will use a 48V system, which could potentially be used for functions such as regenerative braking, engine start-stop and torque fill.

The diesel on the other hand will be a two-litre FCA Multijet motor producing 173 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. This is the same engine as on the Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass. Powertrain options come in both manual and automatic, but only the manual will be available on all trims. The DCT petrol will, however, be available only on the top spec Hector.

Style variants include Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The MG Hector is an internet-enabled car and while the base variant (Style) will get a few standard safety features, true connectivity comes with the Super, Smart and Sharp trim.

The SUV gets a 10.4-inch touchscreen centre console. This will have sim-based internet connectivity to allow for various functions -- live navigation, internet-based entertainment such as music, apps and a voice command system -- previously available only via a smartphone. The car also gets OTA updates and is 5G ready.

The MG Hector will be available as a five-seater upon launch and will rival the likes of the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and the Jeep Compass. Pricing details are yet to be announced and expected to be in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Auto #MG Hector #MG Motor India #Technology

