    Meta fixes Facebook bug that sent automatic friend requests

    The technical glitch sent friend requests to profiles viewed by users

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
    (Representational image)


    Meta has fixed a Facebook bug that led to friend requests being sent to profiles that users visited. The social media giant apologised for the glitch and told the publication The Daily Beast bug "that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly" had been fixed.


    The bug left many users angry as they found friend requests being sent to profiles they were viewing. Many jokingly referred to the glitch as the end of Facebook stalking.
    Meta has also stepped on its AI offerings as competition intensifies. Meta recently announced generative AI tools for advertisers, which allow them to create text for ads and alternate background images.

    The company said that it was testing the tools with a small group of advertisers and it will gradually expand availability in July. It also introduced a platform that can predict the performance of ads using AI.

    Tags: #Facebook #Facebook Friend Request #Meta #social media
    first published: May 14, 2023 11:31 am