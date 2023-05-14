Meta fixes Facebook bug that sent automatic friend requests

Meta has fixed a Facebook bug that led to friend requests being sent to profiles that users visited. The social media giant apologised for the glitch and told the publication The Daily Beast bug "that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly" had been fixed.
Fb is legit adding randoms if you click on their profile.
Got a screen record here.@facebook wtf?!#Facebook#glitch#facebookaddpic.twitter.com/S7lxPhQU6F
— Bavid Mcjavid (@bavidmcjavid) May 12, 2023
facebook stalking and somehow a friend request was sent. thats it guys. see u in another life
— madds 2.0 (@mvddssvcks) May 12, 2023
