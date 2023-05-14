Meta fixes Facebook bug that sent automatic friend requests

(Representational image)

Meta has fixed a Facebook bug that led to friend requests being sent to profiles that users visited. The social media giant apologised for the glitch and told the publication The Daily Beast bug "that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly" had been fixed.



facebook stalking and somehow a friend request was sent. thats it guys. see u in another life — madds 2.0 (@mvddssvcks) May 12, 2023

The bug left many users angry as they found friend requests being sent to profiles they were viewing. Many jokingly referred to the glitch as the end of Facebook stalking.Meta has also stepped on its AI offerings as competition intensifies. Meta recently announced generative AI tools for advertisers, which allow them to create text for ads and alternate background images.

The company said that it was testing the tools with a small group of advertisers and it will gradually expand availability in July. It also introduced a platform that can predict the performance of ads using AI.