MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC launch date set for November 8, ahead of Qualcomm Summit

MediaTek has announced the launch date for its next flagship chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip is expected to launch on November 8. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip succeed the Dimensity 9000+ SoC as the company’s top-tier chip.

The launch event for the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip will take place on November 8 at 12:00 pm (IST). The event will take place ahead of Qualcomm’s Summit, which will take place between November 15 and November 17, where it will launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC is said to be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and possibly faster than Apple’s A16 Bionic. The Dimensity 9200 is expected to be over 20 percent faster than its predecessor. It will feature a Cortex-X3 prime CPU core and will use a Immortalis-G715 GPU that supports ray tracing.

The synthetic benchmark results shared online by ITHome demonstrate a massive leap in GPU performance compared to the Dimensity 9000+. The leaked GFXBench results show that the new SoC managed to render the 1080p Manhattan 3.0 benchmark at 328fps, and scored 228fps in Manahattan 3.1 tests.

Apple's A16 Bionic, in comparison, managed 280fps and 200fps in the benchmarks. The Dimensity 9000+ managed scores of 220fps and 160fps, while Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 managed scores of 281fps and 188fps respectively.

Tipster Ice Universe notes that the GPU performance on MediaTek’s upcoming flagship chip will be equivalent to that of the GPU on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo X90 series will likely be among the first smartphone line-up to adopt the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.