MapMyIndia replaces Google Maps on Huawei and Honor devices

Huawei smartphones currently operate without Google’s Mobile Services (GMS) which include apps such as the Play Store, Google Maps, Youtube, etc. Among the lot, Google Maps is arguably one of the most essential apps in the company’s arsenal and not having it available on Huawei devices can be a dealbreaker.

However, the Chinese telecom giant is looking to address the issue with its recent partnership with MapMyIndia. The app will now become the default navigation app on all Huawei and Honor devices. The online navigation app will also be added to Huawei’s AppGallery.

The MapMyIndia Move app offers digital map data and GPS-based navigation like Google Maps. Charles Peng, President, Honor and Huawei India Consumer Business Group, said, “We are proud to announce our liaison with India’s dedicated and leading digital map provider MapmyIndia. With flagship mobility app Move, we aim to take our AppGallery users’ experience beyond navigation to an enhanced mapping ecosystem.”

The Move app is part of MapMyIndia and already has over one million downloads in India on the Google Play Store. The app is also available on iOS. In addition to precise mapping, the app will offer features like house and building-level detail and integrated 3D support for users to experience the world using AR and VR technologies. The app also offers estimated travel time, accurate location, real-time traffic updates and voice navigation.

