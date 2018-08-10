App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MacBook Pro 2018 users complain of crackling sound from speakers

Some think it is a hardware issue and has nothing to do with the software while others are blaming the latter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Apple MacBook Pro users have made their presence felt in almost every major online forum with complaints of crackling sound on their latest 2018 devices.

Both, he 13-inch and 15-inch models have been affected by this issue. The sound distortion in Apple MacBook Pro is not limited to when you play the music on the speakers. The 3.5mm headphone jack when plugged also makes similar sounds. The problem does not go away by adjusting the frequency or volume of the speaker.

Some customers have complained about the crackling sound when tuned-in to Apple Music or iTunes on high volumes while some say that the crackling persists while watching YouTube videos as well. Users also seem to have their own theories about what might be wrong. Some think it is a hardware issue and has nothing to do with the software while others are blaming the latter.

People have taken to the MacRumors ForumsApple Support CommunitiesReddit and YouTube official forums to report problems with the speaker.

At this point the cause of this crackling sound in MacBook Pro’s speaker is not clear, however, Apple is aware of the issue and is already trying to resolve it. Looks like the Apple MacBook is riddled with issues since its launch, as initially the company had to fix the heating issues leading to throttled CPU performance. The macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 supplemental update fixed the issue.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 10:00 pm

tags #Apple Macbook Pro #Technology #Trending News

