LinkedIn introduces 'Reactions' to improve engagement and interaction amongst users

LinkedIn has introduced new reactions on its platform that would enable users to react to posts. The new feature is similar to Facebook reactions which have been added to the business and employment-oriented social media platform to improve engagement among users.

LinkedIn has added five new reactions in its latest update. The new responses are ‘Like’, ‘Celebrate’, ‘Love’, ‘Insightful’, ‘Curious’. Previously, the business-oriented social media platform only had ‘Like’ as a reaction for engagement. These reactions are more focused towards maintaining sophistication considering LinkedIn’s user base is filled with professionals. Facebook released six reactions namely 'Like', 'Love', 'Haha', 'Wow', 'Sad', 'Angry' in 2017 which are more fun-oriented.

“We took a thoughtful approach to designing these reactions, centered around understanding which ones would be most valuable to the types of conversations members have on LinkedIn”, Cissy Chen, Product Manager, LinkedIn.

Users can tap or click on the like button to ‘Like’ the post. To use other reactions, users can hover over the like button and stop on either of the reactions to use them.

“You can use Celebrate to praise an accomplishment or milestone like landing a new job or speaking at an event, or Love to express deep resonance and support, like a conversation about work life balance or the impact of mentorship. Insightful can help you recognise a great point or interesting idea, while Curious lets you show your desire to learn more or react to a thought-provoking topic. As a poster, these new reactions can help you better understand the impact your posts are having”, LinkedIn in its blog post.

The company stated that it focused on these five reactions after studying through 1-2 word comments used on most of the shared posts."We also conducted global research with LinkedIn members to get feedback on the specific reactions to ensure they were universally understood and helpful", the post added.

The new feature is currently being rolled out globally and would soon be available to LinkedIn users across the world.