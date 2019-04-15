App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LinkedIn introduces 'Reactions' to improve engagement and interaction amongst users

These reactions are more focused towards maintaining sophistication considering LinkedIn’s user base is filled with professionals.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

LinkedIn has introduced new reactions on its platform that would enable users to react to posts. The new feature is similar to Facebook reactions which have been added to the business and employment-oriented social media platform to improve engagement among users.

LinkedIn has added five new reactions in its latest update. The new responses are ‘Like’, ‘Celebrate’, ‘Love’, ‘Insightful’, ‘Curious’. Previously, the business-oriented social media platform only had ‘Like’ as a reaction for engagement. These reactions are more focused towards maintaining sophistication considering LinkedIn’s user base is filled with professionals. Facebook released six reactions namely 'Like', 'Love', 'Haha', 'Wow', 'Sad', 'Angry' in 2017 which are more fun-oriented.

“We took a thoughtful approach to designing these reactions, centered around understanding which ones would be most valuable to the types of conversations members have on LinkedIn”, Cissy Chen, Product Manager, LinkedIn.

Users can tap or click on the like button to ‘Like’ the post. To use other reactions, users can hover over the like button and stop on either of the reactions to use them. 

related news

“You can use Celebrate to praise an accomplishment or milestone like landing a new job or speaking at an event, or Love to express deep resonance and support, like a conversation about work life balance or the impact of mentorship. Insightful can help you recognise a great point or interesting idea, while Curious lets you show your desire to learn more or react to a thought-provoking topic. As a poster, these new reactions can help you better understand the impact your posts are having”, LinkedIn in its blog post. 

The company stated that it focused on these five reactions after studying through 1-2 word comments used on most of the shared posts."We also conducted global research with LinkedIn members to get feedback on the specific reactions to ensure they were universally understood and helpful", the post added.

The new feature is currently being rolled out globally and would soon be available to LinkedIn users across the world. 
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #LinkedIn #LinkedIn New Features #LinkedIn Reactions #Microsoft #Technology #trends

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Thalaivi: AL Vijay defends casting Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalitha b ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: I have the most beautiful wife

Gordon Ramsay accused of 'cultural appropriation' by an Asain food cri ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

AIFF President Praful Patel’s Meeting With I-League Clubs Put on Hol ...

SC to Hear Fresh Plea for Proper Probe in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Cas ...

Malcolm Marshall's Son Mali to Play the Late West Indies Cricket Star ...

WATCH | India Have All Bases Covered Going into World Cup: MSK Prasad

Juventus Miss Chance to Seal Title: 5 Talking Points From Serie A Week ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | A Look Back at Pant’s Previous ODI Appearances

How Sexist Is Your Neta?

Only Spoke to Him Twice: Kevin de Bruyne Opens up on Tough Life Under ...

UP Railway Officials Land in Soup for Printing Modi's Photo on Train T ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

Mutual Fund investment gets cheaper. But is big always beautiful?

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP pins hope on Sabarimala factor and support ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Monsoon forecast: Will IMD’s prediction of normal rainfall be good e ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.