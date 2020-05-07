LG Velvet launched with stylus, dual-screen support: All you need to know

LG may have only just unveiled its new Velvet series, but it has teased almost every aspect of the phone before the official launch. Now that the LG Velvet has an official price tag, we know where it stands in the smartphone market.

LG’s new 5G smartphone is a premium mid-ranger with a bold new design. The LG Velvet will be priced at 899,800 won (roughly Rs 55,900) when it goes on sale in South Korea on May 15. Reports suggest pre-orders will be open from May 8 until May 14. However, pricing and availability for India or for that matter any other global markets has not been revealed yet.

LG Velvet Specifications

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 765 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage (Up to 2TB via microSD card). The phone sports a 6.8-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a raindrop notch with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The LG Velvet packs a sizeable 4,300 mAh battery capacity with support for both wired and wireless charging. It runs on Android 10 with LG custom skin on top. The LG Velvet comes with NFC support, UFS 2.1 storage and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of optics, the LG Velvet boasts a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The primary sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front of the phone houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone also has a new feature called ASMR recording to capture excellent audio while recording video.

The LG Velvet comes in several colour options, including – Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset. The phone also supports styluses and LG’s dual-screen accessory.