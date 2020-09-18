172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|lg-q31-compact-entry-level-smartphone-launched-with-mediatek-p22-soc-13-mp-dual-cameras-5858221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG Q31 compact entry-level smartphone launched with MediaTek P22 SoC, 13 MP dual cameras

The LG Q31 is priced at KRW 2,09,000 (Roughly Rs 13,200) and is available in a single silver colour option.

Moneycontrol News

LG recently unveiled a new entry-level smartphone in South Korea. The LG Q31 is priced at KRW 2,09,000 (Roughly Rs 13,200) and is available in a single silver colour option. The phone is available is a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded via microSD slot.

LG Q31 Specs 

The LG Q31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is an entry-level chipset designed for budget phones. The P22 SoC is a slightly dated chip and seems to be a poor choice for an entry-level smartphone in 2020, given MediaTek has an entry-level G70 chipset.

The LG Q31 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The phone packs a 3,000 mAh battery that can be charged by micro USB port. The LG Q31 weighs 145 grams and measures 147.9 x 71 x 8.7mm.

The phone opts for a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree FoV. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the LG Q31, includes LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The LG Q31 will go on sale in South Korea on September 25. As of now, there is no word on international availability.
