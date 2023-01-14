Lenovo Tab P11 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 2K display, 7,700 mAh battery

Lenovo tab p11

Lenovo recently dropped its first premium 5G tablet in India. The Lenovo Tab P11 5G features a Snapdragon chipset, 2K display, large battery, and more.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Price in India

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G features a starting price of Rs 29,999 in India, while the top-end model will set you back Rs 34,999. Lenovo’s latest 5G tablet is available for purchase through Amazon India and is offered in Storm Grey, Moon White, and Modernist Teal colours.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The tablet also comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Tab P11 5G sports an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The screen supports Dolby Vision and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet packs a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and tuning by JBL.

For optics, the Tab P11 gets a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The 5G tablet packs a 7,700 mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life for video streaming on a single charge. Lenovo has also mentioned that the battery can be fully charged in three hours.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, sub-6GHz 5G, and more. Additionally, the Tab P11 5G weighs 520 grams and has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The tablet runs on the Android 11 operating system.