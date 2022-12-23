Is Apple working on an Apple TV app for Android?

Apple maybe working on an Android version of its Apple TV app. Currently, Android users have no choice but to use tv.apple.com in their browsers for Apple TV services.



exclusive

Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released.

Oh Apple Music app for Android is also getting updated too.

— ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) December 20, 2022

As per Apple tipser, ShrimpApplePro, who accurately leaked Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro, the Cupertino technology giant is currently testing the app internally.

This will make life so much easier for Apple TV users on Android. Till now there was no choice but to resort to the Apple TV website on their Android phones to access the services.

According to MacRumors, the app will also provide Android users access to MLS Season Pass, next year. The Major League Soccer (MLS) Season Pass currently streams all matches on Apple TV, as part of a 10-year agreement between the League and Apple.

So far, Apple TV has a dedicated app for Android TV and Chromecast on Google's side of the fence. Other platforms that have access to a dedicated Apple TV app include Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Roku stick, Amazon Fire TV stick and select smart TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung and Vizio.