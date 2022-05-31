IQOO Neo 6 to launch in India today | Here's how to watch the livestream

(Image Courtesy: iQOO)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO will launch the Neo 6 smartphone in India today on May 31. The new mid-range phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC, that can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The phone is a rebrand of iQOO Neo 6 SE 5G, that was released in China last year, but the company has made several changes before they ship it to our shores. The phone is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

Also Read | iQOO 10 series reportedly arriving in Q3 2022, expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Here's where to watch the livestream

The event is scheduled to start at 12 noon, and will be hosted on the company's official YouTube channel here, or you can click on the video below.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also uses a liquid cooling system to offer optimal performance. The handset runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

Also Read | Iqoo aims to double online market share in mid-premium range this year

The iQOO Neo 6 SE sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

For optics, the handset boasts a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor that supports OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone’s hole punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The iQOO Neo 6 SE also features an X-axis linear vibration motor and an in-display fingerprint reader.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes