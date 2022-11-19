English
    iQOO 11 specifications leaked: 144Hz E6 AMOLED Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras, 120W Charging tipped

    The iQOO 11 5G will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 19, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

    iQOO recently confirmed the launch of a flagship smartphone that will use the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, no official release date for the iQOO 11 launch in Malaysia was provided, the company only teased that it would drop soon.

    Now, we have major leak provided key specifications of the iQOO 11 5G, courtesy of 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal. Firstly, we already know that the iQOO 11 5G will be among the first smartphones to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that was unveiled earlier this week. Additionally, reports also suggests that the iQOO 11 India launch will take place soon.

    Moving to the leak, which suggests that the iQOO 11 5G will come in two colours – Isle of Man Edition and Track Edition, the latter likely to feature the BMW Motorsport branding. The iQOO 11 5G’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will be paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

    It will also use a dedicated Intelligent Image and Display chip. The iQOO 11 will sport a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200×1440pixels resolution) E6 AMOLED panel. The screen is expected to feature a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

    For optics, the iQOO 11 will get a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP macro unit. Additionally, there will be a 16 MP selfie camera up front. Lastly, the iQOO 11 will run Android 13 with the OriginOS 3.0 skin out of the box. It will weigh 205 grams and measure 8.5mm thick.
