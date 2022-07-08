English
    iQOO 10 Pro design revealed ahead of July 19 launch, 200W charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC confirmed

    The iQOO 10 Pro will also feature Vivo’s V1+ chip. iQOO also confirmed that the camera system will support 40x magnification

    Carlsen Martin
    July 08, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

    The iQOO 10 series, which arrives in China on July 19, is expected to include the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro. iQOO recently confirmed that its upcoming 10 series devices will debut in China on July 19.

    The company has now revealed the design of the iQOO 10 Pro on Weibo. The teaser shows the phone’s large camera island on the back covering the top of the device. The iQOO 10 Pro will also come in a black variant and a “BMW version”, similar to the iQOO 7 Legend (Review).

    While the BWM model does seem to have a glass back, the black model appears to have a soft, leather-like finish.

    The poster also reveals that the iQOO 10 Pro will feature a curved AMOLED display and a metal frame. A USB-C port, a speaker grille, a microphone, and a SIM card slot can be seen at the bottom.

    The iQOO 10 Pro will also feature Vivo’s V1+ chip found in the Vivo X80 Pro (Review). iQOO also confirmed that the camera system will support 40x magnification. The text at the bottom corner of the video confirms that the iQOO 10 Pro will support 200W wired fast charging.

    The vanilla iQOO 10 will support 120W fast-charging support. The iQOO 10 series will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, though there are rumours about the addition of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which could feature in the vanilla variant.
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 02:18 pm
