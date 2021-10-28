iPhone 12 charger: Apple accused of promoting MagSafe charger under the guise of environmental impact

Apple iPhone 12 series came with some great upgrades. Apple launched the 2020 iPhone with a new design and upgraded specs but took away one key component - the charger. The iPhone 13 too does not get a charger in the box. Apple stated that most smartphone users have a charger at home and therefore to reduce the environmental impact, it ditched the charger. For this, the company is facing a lawsuit in China.

A group of students from China claim that Apple is using environmental causes as an excuse to promote its MagSafe chargers. The students want Apple to provide a charging brick for the iPhone 12 Pro Max purchased by a student, pay CNY 100 (roughly Rs 1,200) for breach of contract and also cover the legal fees, reported Vice.

The students further stated that Apple provides a USB Type-C to Lightning cable in the box with the iPhone 12 series, and that most people have a USB Type-A charging adapter. Apple switched to a USB Type-C to Lightning cable in 2019 when it launched the iPhone 11 series (Review).

This is not the first time when Apple is facing a legal action for not including a charger in the box. Earlier this year, the Brazilian consumer protection regulator fined $2 million and forced Apple to provide a charging adapter in the box. The order stated that Apple was fined “for misleading advertising, selling a device without the charger and unfair terms.”