iOS 15 release date announced; iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 and these iPhones to get the update

iPhone 13 launched at the Apple event comes with the new iOS 15 software update. Earlier this year at the WWDC 2021, Apple unveiled iOS 15 for iPhone 12 series and other eligible iPhone models. Apple has finally announced the iOS 15 release date at its iPhone 13 launch event.

The new iOS 15 software update will be available for download starting September 20. The new iPhone software update is free for eligible devices. Users can simply download and install iOS 15 on their iPhone 12 or older iPhone models starting September 20.

Is my iPhone eligible for iOS 15 download?

Apple is known to offer extended software support for its iPhone models. The latest iPhone 13 series, namely the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro max, and the iPhone 13 mini, will come with iOS 15 out of the box.

Apple’s previous-generation flagship iPhone models, the iPhone 12 series, will also get the new iOS 15 update. The iPhone 12 series consist of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Other iPhone models eligible for downloading and installing iOS 15 are the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (2016), iPhone SE (2020). Apple is also providing iOS 15 to iPod touch (7th generation).

Before installing iOS 15, we advise our readers to take a backup of their data on iCloud or on their PC.

iOS 15 features

Apple announced some of the best iOS 15 features at the WWDC 2021 event earlier this year. FaceTime will come with features like spatial audio and call scheduling. Additionally, FaceTime will also be accessible on a browser on Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices. The spatial audio feature in FaceTime is designed to make the app "more natural, comfortable and lifelike." There’s also a new SharePlay feature coming to FaceTime, head on over to the link for more information.

Apple is also introducing many new iMessage features in iOS 15. You can now swipe through photos directly from the preview without it taking up the entirety of the screen. You will also be able to leave quick reactions to photos and view them in a grid. Users will also be able to pin a message thread. Additionally, iMessage will support new ways to share content with the new ‘Shared with You’ feature that is available in Apple News, Music, Photos, Safari, Podcasts, and the Apple TV app.

Alongside these iOS 15 features, Apple is tweaking notifications’ appearance for better visibility, which includes larger app icons. Notification Summary is a new system that will allow you to batch certain notifications together and view them in a single tile as opposed to a long string. The systemwide DND mode will now show an ‘away’ status, so a person sending an iMessage will know that the receiver won’t be notified immediately. Although there is an option to override this in the case of an emergency. Lastly, “Focus” profiles will allow users to prioritise which notifications they receive for a particular set of apps.