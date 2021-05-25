MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iOS 14.6 update rolled out to Apple iPhone 12, other eligible iPhones ahead of WWDC 2021

The iOS 14.6 update is available for download to all Apple iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhone users for free.

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST

Apple has rolled out iOS 14.6 for iPhone users ahead of WWDC 2021. The new iOS update comes with new features like the Apple Podcasts subscription service, Apple Card Family support, bug fixes, etc. The update is available for download to all Apple iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhone users for free.

Apple iOS 14.6 brings the Podcast subscription service to iOS 14.6. Creators can charge a subscription fee from podcast listeners. The subscription also includes other perks like an ad-free service, bonus content, etc.

Another feature coming with iOS 14.6 is Apple Card Family support. The feature lets users share the Apple Card with up to five people in the family sharing group. Those sharing the card need to be 13 years or older. Apple is also bringing some improvement to AirTags. It has added support for email addresses as a contact method when the AirTag is in Lost Mode.

To download and install iOS 14.6, go to the Settings app, tap on General > Software Update. Next, tap on Download and Install. Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro series, iPhone 11 series and some other iPhone models are eligible to get the free iOS 14.6 update. 

In related news, the WWDC 2021 Apple event kicks off on June 7. Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation software like iOS 15, iPad OS 15, macOS 12, etc. The company could also unveil a new MacBook Pro and some more hardware products alongside.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #iOS 14.6 #iPhone #iPhone 12 #smartphones
first published: May 25, 2021 01:54 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.