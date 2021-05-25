iOS 14.6 update rolled out to Apple iPhone 12, other eligible iPhones ahead of WWDC 2021

Apple has rolled out iOS 14.6 for iPhone users ahead of WWDC 2021. The new iOS update comes with new features like the Apple Podcasts subscription service, Apple Card Family support, bug fixes, etc. The update is available for download to all Apple iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhone users for free.

Apple iOS 14.6 brings the Podcast subscription service to iOS 14.6. Creators can charge a subscription fee from podcast listeners. The subscription also includes other perks like an ad-free service, bonus content, etc.

Another feature coming with iOS 14.6 is Apple Card Family support. The feature lets users share the Apple Card with up to five people in the family sharing group. Those sharing the card need to be 13 years or older. Apple is also bringing some improvement to AirTags. It has added support for email addresses as a contact method when the AirTag is in Lost Mode.

To download and install iOS 14.6, go to the Settings app, tap on General > Software Update. Next, tap on Download and Install. Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro series, iPhone 11 series and some other iPhone models are eligible to get the free iOS 14.6 update.