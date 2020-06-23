Is your iPhone getting the latest iOS 14 update? Find out here

iOS 14 and other Apple operating systems have been unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020. These new updates not only bring in new features and some tweaks in the design but also focus on providing smooth software support for compatible devices.

Apple is known for offering software support for its older iPhones. The iPhone-maker has set a standard of releasing iOS 12.4.7 in May 2020 to the likes of iPhone 5s launched in 2013.

This year too, Apple will offer support for much older iPhones, even the ones launched in September 2015. The company has confirmed that the iPhone 6s and newer will get the iOS 14 update in the winter season.

iPhone SE 2020



iPhone 11



iPhone 11 Pro



iPhone 11 Pro Max



iPhone XS



iPhone XS Max



iPhone XR



iPhone X



iPhone 8



iPhone 8 Plus



iPhone 7



iPhone 7 Plus



iPhone SE 2016



iPhone 6s



iPhone 6s Plus



Here is a list of all iPhones that support iOS 14

All the iPhones listed above will get the iOS 14 software update in Fall 2020. Apple will also release iOS 14 for the iPod touch (7th generation).

iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 series will not get iOS 14 support this year. It would be fair to expect that this is the last major iOS software update cycle for the iPhone 6s series and the iPhone SE 2016.

The three smartphones — iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE 2016 — are unlikely to get support for iOS 15.