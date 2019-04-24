App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intel unveils new 9th Gen H-series laptop processors for gamers and content creators

We are bringing desktop-calibre performance with up to 5 GHz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and a new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Intel recently announced a new range of processors aimed at gamers and content creators. The new 9th Generation H-series chips are engineered for high-end laptops that offer better performance and connectivity.

The 9th Gen H-series processors feature 45W power draws as compared to the 15W on lighter notebooks, mainly due to their high-performance numbers. The new processors will be available in Core i5, i7 and i9 variants.

Of all the newly released chips, Intel’s Core i9-9980HK stand out as a star performer of the lineup. The processor features a base clock speed of 2.4 GHz and a top turbo speed of 5GHz, a previously unattainable speed in a laptop CPU. The Core i9-9980HK features 8 cores and 16 threads with 16MB of cache. The upcoming notebook chip also supports Wi-Fi 6 networking cards and can achieve speeds of 2.4 Gbps.

intel-wifi-6-infographic-gaming

Fredrik Hamberger, GM of Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments said: “Our new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want. We are bringing desktop-calibre performance with up to 5 GHz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and a new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want.”

Intel’s new 9th Gen chips are engineered to offer a significant boost in performance for both gamers and content creators. The 45W TDP on these new mobile processors might limit their adoption on thinner, lighter gaming laptops, but they may end up in high-end gaming laptops for content creators and enthusiast gamers.

The new H-series of laptop CPUs also support Intel’s Optane memory. This will make the new chips compatible with Optane Memory H10 to boost overall performance. Intel’s new H-series processors are coming to Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Razer, Lenovo, and MSI laptops as of today (April 24th, 2019). However, the new chips continue to use the 14nm process, similar to Intel’s last generation processors, which will limit improvements in performance and efficiency.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #gaming #Intel #Technology

