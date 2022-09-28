Intel launches 13th-gen Raptor Lake desktop CPUs

(Image Courtesy: Intel)

Intel has announced the launch of the 13th Generation Intel Core "Raptor Lake" desktop CPUs. So far, the company has unveiled 6 unlocked desktop processors with up to 24 Cores and clock speeds of up to 5.8GHz.

Overall, Intel will release 22 processors in the line-up and they will be compatible with Intel's 600 or the newly announced 700 chipset motherboards.

Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake desktop CPU Specifications

The Raptor Lake family is based on Intel 7, which is now a matured 10nm process combined with the company's x86 hybrid architecture. Intel says this has enabled the new processors to have 15% better single-threaded performance, and up to 41% improved multi-threaded performance.

The new flagship is the Core i9-13900K which has 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. The CPU has a smart cache of 36MB and a L2 cache of 32MB. The performance cores can boost up to 5.8GHz, while the efficiency cores can hit 4.3GHz.

It supports DDR 5 system memory up to 5600MHz and DDR 4 memory up to 3200MHz. The processor has a max TDP of 253W. There is a second variant for Core i9 which is 13900F, the only difference is that the F does not include Intel's on-board UHD Graphics 770.

The next processor that was announced is the Core i7-13700K with 8 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. The CPU has a smart cache of 30MB and a L2 cache of 24MB.

The performance cores can boost up to 5.4GHz and the efficiency cores speed up to 4.2GHz. The CPU has a max TDP of 253 Watts. Like the Core i9, there is an F variant without Intel's on-board graphics.

Finally, the Core i5-13600K has 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, with a turbo max frequency of 5.1GHz for the performance cores and 3.9GHz for the efficiency cores. The CPU has a max TDP of 181W.

Similar to the Core i7 and Core i9, the Core i5 has an alternate F variant without Intel's on-board graphics.

Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake desktop CPU Pricing and availability

The Core i9-13900K has been priced at $589 (approx. Rs 48,000), while the variant will sell for $564 (approx. Rs 46,000).

The Core i7-13700K will cost $409 (approx. Rs 33,000) and the F variant has been priced at $384 (approx. Rs 31,000).

The Core i5-13600K will retail for $319 (approx. Rs 26,000), while the F variant will be sold for $294 (approx. Rs 24,000).

Intel's "K" series processors will come first, becoming available starting on October 20, 2022, along with new motherboards featuring Intel's Z790 chipset.

Availability for the "F" variants, and the rest of the processor line-up, will be shared at a later date.