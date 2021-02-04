Instagram working on ‘Vertical Stories’ feed like TikTok

As more companies try to emulate the TikTok model for success, Instagram is taking a jab at a feature that may end up resembling TikTok’s Vertical Stories feed. Currently, users on the platform navigate through stories using taps and horizontal swipes, a feature that Instagram borrowed from another competitor – Snapchat.

Vertical swipes just make more sense on a smartphone, where most of the user base for Instagram comes from. It is much easier to view all the available stories in a vertical grid that lets you swipe up and down to go from one story to the next. The code for the implementation of the feature was discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi.

Instagram confirmed to the publication TechCrunch that the feature isn’t ready for prime time yet and is currently being worked upon and built. Instagram also told TechCrunch that the feature is currently an “early prototype” and is not available for testing just yet.

In an interview with The Verge, Instagram head Adam Mosseri told the publication that most people don’t even understand the difference between IGTV content and videos posted to the platform, admitting that the current navigation matrix in place, wasn’t working. He also said that the company is looking to simplify and consolidate ideas to make the user experience better.

He also admitted that he was not quite happy with Reels feature, Instagram’s bid to go toe to toe with TikTok.

“I’m not yet happy with it,” Mosseri said. “We’re growing both in terms of how much people are sharing and how much people are consuming, but we have a long way to go. And we have to be honest that TikTok is ahead.”

Mosseri also praised TikTok’s creative tools, filters, and effects that are easy to use and create content with.