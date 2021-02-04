MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Instagram working on ‘Vertical Stories’ feed like TikTok

Instagram is building a Vertical Stories view similar to TikTok

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

As more companies try to emulate the TikTok model for success, Instagram is taking a jab at a feature that may end up resembling TikTok’s Vertical Stories feed. Currently, users on the platform navigate through stories using taps and horizontal swipes, a feature that Instagram borrowed from another competitor – Snapchat.

Vertical swipes just make more sense on a smartphone, where most of the user base for Instagram comes from. It is much easier to view all the available stories in a vertical grid that lets you swipe up and down to go from one story to the next. The code for the implementation of the feature was discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi.

Instagram confirmed to the publication TechCrunch that the feature isn’t ready for prime time yet and is currently being worked upon and built. Instagram also told TechCrunch that the feature is currently an “early prototype” and is not available for testing just yet.

In an interview with The Verge, Instagram head Adam Mosseri told the publication that most people don’t even understand the difference between IGTV content and videos posted to the platform, admitting that the current navigation matrix in place, wasn’t working. He also said that the company is looking to simplify and consolidate ideas to make the user experience better.

He also admitted that he was not quite happy with Reels feature, Instagram’s bid to go toe to toe with TikTok.

Close

Related stories

“I’m not yet happy with it,” Mosseri said. “We’re growing both in terms of how much people are sharing and how much people are consuming, but we have a long way to go. And we have to be honest that TikTok is ahead.”

Mosseri also praised TikTok’s creative tools, filters, and effects that are easy to use and create content with.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook #Instagram #social media #TikTok
first published: Feb 4, 2021 11:21 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.