    Instagram now allows up to 5 links in bio

    The feature allows users to add up to five links in their bios, doing away with the use of third-party services like Linktree and Beacon

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    Meta's photo and video-sharing platform Instagram will now allow users to add up to five external links to their bios, which will improve engagement, especially for influencers.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature through a post on his official broadcast channel, saying it was "probably one of the most requested features we’ve had".

    Influencers and brands on the platform have had to rely on third-party services like Linktree and Beacons to add external links to sites in their bios. Now with Instagram taking responsibility for handling their URLs, it will likely cut the middlemen out.

    External links will not open in a new browser and will open in the Instagram app.

    Users will be able to add links by editing their profile, and Instagram will display the first link in the bio. Clicking on it will bring up a small window that will display all the links that have been added.

    This should provide brands and influencers a way to draw more engagement to their profiles, while increasing traffic to external links promoted in their bios.

