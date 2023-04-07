Delhi woman loses Rs 8.6 lakh after clicking on Instagram job ad

A Delhi woman was duped of nearly Rs 9 lakh with a fake job offer

A Delhi woman lost almost Rs 9 lakh after falling for a fake job scam. According to a Times of India report, the victim’s husband approached the police in December last year to file a complaint saying that his wife was duped of the money after clicking on an Instagram job advert.

When she clicked on the Instagram ad, the woman was taken to another ID called ‘airlinejoballindia’. She filled out her details hoping to land a job at a private airline. After this, she received a call from the conman behind the scam, who introduced himself as Rahul and asked her to pay Rs 750 as registration fee.

Soon afterwards, the woman was asked to pay more money. All in all, she was cheated out of Rs 8.6 lakh in the name of gate pass fee, security money and insurance.

The Delhi woman grew suspicious when ‘Rahul’ continued to ask for money while no job was in sight. She and her husband then approached the police for help.

According to the report, Delhi Police launched an investigation and found that the money was withdrawn in Hisar, Haryana. Using the mobile phone number and location of the accused, police was able to trace the man posing as Rahul. He was arrested in a raid by cyber police.

The accused said he began scamming people because he had been jobless since the pandemic and wanted money.

This is not the only fake airline job scam that has come to light in recent years. In 2021, IndiGo had even launched a social media campaign to raise awareness on fake job offers. The airline said that “certain people claiming to represent the airline are misusing the brand name and the names of IndiGo employees, and demanding money in exchange for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting training.”