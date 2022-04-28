Instagram is testing pinned posts on user profiles

Instagram has been testing a feature, that allows users to pin specific posts on their profiles.
Currently, users can pin stories, which can have an attached post, but the option to pin a complete post directly is not available. The new feature to do so, is currently in restricted testing with a select number of users on the platform.
People with access to the feature, should see a new option to "Pin to your profile," when clicking on the three-dot menu in posts.
In an email exchange with online publication, TechCrunch, Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed that it, "was a testing a feature that lets people feature posts on their profile."
The functionality is similar to Twitter's "Pin to your profile" feature, which highlights a tweet, by pinning it to the top of your personal feed.Reverse engineer and developer, Alessandro Paluzzi, spotted an early version of this test in January.
Instagram is also testing an easier way to make Reels on the platform. The "Use as a template" option will allow users to copy the templates of popular Reels and apply them to their own content.
Any existing Reel can be used as a template to create a new one. All the user has to do, is simply drag their content into the template.
