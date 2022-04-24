Instagram is testing new templates for Reels

Representative image

Instagram is testing new templates that make it easier to create Reels on the platform. The feature will allow copying formats used in other Reels to create your own, something similar to TikTok's pre-made templates that lets users drop in their own content in a selected format.

According to Business Insider, this feature is in testing , and available in beta to a small group of creators on the platform. Developer and reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, first spotted an early version of this feature in January.

As noted by Paluzzi, Instagram will allow you to use any existing Reels as a template that you can insert your own content in to.

Speaking to Business Insider, marketing manager and social media influencer Josephine Hill had early access to the feature and shared some of her impressions in March.

Instagram REELS announced a new feature! “Use as template” allows user to replace the clips with your own and it will match the time stamps of the template reel. Let me know what you think of this feature. Does this make you want to create more reels? pic.twitter.com/rLMJAX89jG

— Jo Millie (@JosephineMedia) March 26, 2022

“One thing that I’ve been looking for, particularly with Instagram Reels, was something that resembles TikTok’s audio sync where the clips line up perfectly to the beat of the music,” Hill told the publication.

She said the empty slots for dragging content in the templates vary.

Speaking to TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, told the publication that they were "working on new ways to make Reels simpler to create" and confirmed that the company was testing, "the ability for you to make a reel using an existing Template from another reel”.





