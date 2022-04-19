English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Instagram rolls out product tagging to everyone in the US

    The feature was limited to creator and brand accounts before

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

    (Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

    Instagram has rolled out the ability to tag products in feed posts to everyone in the US. Previously, the feature was limited to creator and brand accounts but is now available to everyone with a public account in the US.

    Instagram Product Tagging (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

    The Meta-owned social media platform said that products can only be tagged on public posts and not private ones.

    Also Read: Digital Life After Death | A look at popular platforms and their rules regarding deceased users

    To add a product tag on a post, simply tap on 'Tag people' when you are creating a new post. You should then see an option to choose between 'People' and 'Products'.

    Close

    Related stories

    Tap on products, then tap on the image in your post to start tagging. You should then see a list of products displayed, which you can filter by descriptors or product name. Once you find what you are looking for, simply tap on it and the image will be tagged. Repeat the process, if there are more products in the image. When you are done, hit 'share' to publish your post.

    Also Read: You’re still being tracked on the internet, just in a different way

    In the blog post announcing the wider roll-out, Instagram said that they were "also working on ways for you to tag products in Stories".

    Instagram says the idea behind the feature is to support small businesses, and help them get more traction online.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Instagram #Meta #Product tagging #Social feed #social media
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 11:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.