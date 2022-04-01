Instagram to launch 7 new features to improve messaging experience

Instagram is bringing in seven new features to make the messaging experience on the photo and the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform more fun and seamless.

Instagram’s new features will be available in select countries soon, with the company aiming to expand the availability to global audiences later.

Here are the new Instagram messaging features:

The first of the seven features will allow users to directly reply to chats without heading to the inbox.

There’s also a new quick send feature that will allow users to effortlessly reshare posts with their closest friends by tapping and holding the share button.

Users will also be able to see who’s free to chat with by pushing those friends online to the top of the inbox.

Users will now be able to share a 30-second preview of a song, allowing friends to listen to that directly from the chat window.

Instagram has joined forces with Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify to enable this preview feature.

There’s a new lo-fi chat theme as well to personalise conversations.

Instagram users will also have the ability to send messages quietly without notifying a friend by adding “@silent” in the message.

Lastly, the social media platform will also let users create a poll in a group chat on Instagram.