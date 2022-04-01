English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Instagram to launch 7 new features to improve messaging experience

    The new features will be available in select countries soon, with the company aiming to take them to a wider global audience later

    Carlsen Martin
    April 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

    Instagram is bringing in seven new features to make the messaging experience on the photo and the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform more fun and seamless.

    Instagram’s new features will be available in select countries soon, with the company aiming to expand the availability to global audiences later.

    Here are the new Instagram messaging features:

    The first of the seven features will allow users to directly reply to chats without heading to the inbox.

    There’s also a new quick send feature that will allow users to effortlessly reshare posts with their closest friends by tapping and holding the share button.

    Close

    Users will also be able to see who’s free to chat with by pushing those friends online to the top of the inbox.

    Users will now be able to share a 30-second preview of a song, allowing friends to listen to that directly from the chat window.

    Instagram has joined forces with Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify to enable this preview feature.

    There’s a new lo-fi chat theme as well to personalise conversations.

    Instagram users will also have the ability to send messages quietly without notifying a friend by adding “@silent” in the message.

    Lastly, the social media platform will also let users create a poll in a group chat on Instagram.
    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Facebook Meta #Instagram #Instagram app #Meta
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 06:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.