English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Join us for an exclusive roundtable discussion on ‘Cloud technologies aiding agility in BFSI’. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    What’s next? Elon Musk’s old mail calling Instagram 'weak sauce' piques internet

    Social media was flooded with reactions and opinions after Twitter announced that Elon Musk will acquire it for $44 billion.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
    Elon Musk has promised to make Twitter

    Elon Musk has promised to make Twitter "better than ever".


    Elon Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter has succeeded and now several social media users are suggesting that he set his sights on another popular platform -- Meta-owned Instagram.

    Their suggestion was a response to a reported old e-mail response of Elon Musk, in which he described Instagram as weak sauce -- something of poor or disappointing quality. A screenshot of that mail was shared by a Twitter handle named Internal Tech Emails.

    “Will tweet as I wish and suffer the consequences,” Musk had said in 2018, in response to a mail with the subject line “WSJ Story on Combating Tesla Critica”.

     

    He had added: “So it goes. I deleted my Instagram. Weak sauce.”

    On April 25, before the announcement of the $44 billion deal for Twitter's acquisition, the Tesla boss revisited Internal Tech Emails' tweet to leave a response.

    "The Instagram curse: Water everywhere, yet always thirsty," he said.

    Musk's tweet soon caught attention. "Is Instagram on the cards now?" asked a Twitter user named Meera.

    Another user had the same query. 

     

    "Buy Instagram and delete it for the sake of humanity," a third person said.

     


     

    Another user tweeted: "Elon Musk called it".

    Others expressed agreement with Musk's views on Instagram. "This is true. I stopped using Instagram like 4 years ago," said a lawyer named AJ Delgado.

     

    Musk, while announcing his deal with Twitter, said that he wanted to make the platform better than ever.

    "....by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans," he added. "Twitter has tremendous potential -- I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

    Musk has promised to foster free speech on Twitter. Many users have urged him ensure that the change in Twitter's content moderation rules do not lead to the proliferation of hate speech and misinformation.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Instagram #Twitter
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 03:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.