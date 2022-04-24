Instagram Head says hashtags do not help posts get more views

Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri recently revealed that -- contrary to popular belief -- adding hashtags to posts are not likely to help users receive more views on videos.
He was responding to a user on Instagram when he was asked if “hashtags help views”.
“Not really," Adam Mosseri said. "They do help us to understand what a post is about which means it might be more likely to show up in a place like a hashtag page for instance, but in general no, I wouldn’t try and think of hashtags as a way to try and get more distribution.”
This new information could potentially be a game changer for social media users about exactly how the platform works.
According to The Independent, it was revealed in 2018, that again, contrary to popular belief, the way Instagram’s algorithm ranks who shows up first in Instagram Story views is not dependent upon who has been on a users’ profile the most.
Meanwhile, Instagram is also testing new templates that make it easier to create Reels on the platform. The feature will allow copying formats used in other Reels to create your own, something similar to TikTok's pre-made templates that lets users drop in their own content in a selected format.
According to Business Insider, this feature is in testing, and available in beta to a small group of creators on the platform. Developer and reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, first spotted an early version of this feature in January.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes