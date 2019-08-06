Innova Crysta's luxurious option Kia Carnival MPV Spied

Kia’s upcoming debut in India has garnered a lot of attention, with hopes raised high by their Seltos SUV. While its launch is scheduled for August 22, the Korean automobile manufacturer is already preparing its next offering.

The Carnival MPV was recently spotted under testing in Chennai which indicates the company is preparing for an early 2020 launch. Though an official announcement hasn’t been made, it can be expected that the MPV will hit the Indian market soon.

Kia has equipped the Carnival with its signature tiger nose grille, which is flanked by projector headlamps. A pair of air dams are placed below the headlamps which house the ‘Ice Cube’ LED fog lamps. The rear bears a minimalistic design with split LED lamps. It has a chrome strip adorning the number plate housing which rounds up the posterior aesthetics.

The Carnival outsizes its closest competitor, the Toyota Innova Crysta, by a considerable amount. It is longer by 380 mm, wider by 155 mm and has a wheelbase of 3,060 mm against Toyota’s 2,750 mm. It only falls short in height by 55 mm, which is not a significant difference.

Kia is expected to equip the Carnivals interiors with a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, Kia’s latest UVO connected car tech, powered front seats, ventilated and heated seats, three-zone climate control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control, among others. It could also get electric sliding rear doors for easy access in tight spaces.

The Indian-spec Carnival could be powered by a BSVI-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 202 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It could be mated to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Carnival available in international markets is equipped with a 3.3-litre V6 petrol engine which makes 206 PS and 330 Nm.