Infinix Zero 5G 2023 affordable 5G smartphone launching in India on February 4

Infinix is launching a new smartphone in its Zero line-up next month. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will make its debut in India on February 4. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 was first announced back in December 2022.

Infinix recently took to Twitter to confirm that the Zero 5G 2023 launch in India would take place on February 4. Additionally, the tweet also confirms that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in India.