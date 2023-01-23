English
    Infinix Zero 5G 2023 affordable 5G smartphone launching in India on February 4

    We expect the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in India to fall in the sub-20K smartphone segment.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 23, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

    Infinix is launching a new smartphone in its Zero line-up next month. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will make its debut in India on February 4. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 was first announced back in December 2022.


    Infinix recently took to Twitter to confirm that the Zero 5G 2023 launch in India would take place on February 4. Additionally, the tweet also confirms that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in India.


    The announcement comes only a few days after Infinix confirmed the launch of the Note 12i in India on January 25. Considering the Zero 5G 2023 has already been released, its specifications are well known. We expect the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in India to fall in the sub-20K smartphone segment.