Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo roll out in India with MediaTek chipsets, AMOLED display, 5000 mAh battery

The Infinix Note 12 series has officially been unveiled in India. The Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo both debut in India’s sub-15k smartphone market. They are powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets.

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo Price in India

The Infinix Note 12’s price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The Infinix Note 12 Turbo is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Infinix Note 12 Turbo will go on sale through Flipkart on May 27, while the vanilla model will be available from May 28.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Infinix Note 12 Turbo sports a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The Note 12 Turbo boasts a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo boasts a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a third AI lens. The phone also gets a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The Infinix Note 12 Turbo packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Infinix Note 12 Turbo comes with stereo speakers with DTS Audio support. It also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 10-layer graphene cooling system. The Note 12 Turbo runs on Android 12 based on the XOS 10.6 skin. The handset is available in Sapphire Blue, Force Black, and Snowfall.

Infinix Note 12 Specifications

The vanilla Infinix Note 12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The vanilla Note 12 has the same display, battery, and charging speed as the Turbo variant. The Infinix Note 12 also runs on Android 11 instead of 12. The vanilla Note 12 also has the same camera setup on the back and front. The device is available in Force Black, Sunset Gold, and Jewel Blue.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes