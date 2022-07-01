Infinix Note 12 5G with 108 MP Camera, AMOLED Display launched in India, 180W Thunder Charge system showcased

Infinix is gearing up to launch a new 5G smartphone in India. The Infinix Note 12 5G will be the latest entrant in the line-up, joining the Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. The upcoming Infinix Note 12 5G will be the first 5G smartphone by the brand in India.

An official page for the Infinix Note 12 5G has been set up on Flipkart. The page confirms that the Note 12 5G will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP sensor at the helm. The page also mentions that the handset will opt for an AMOLED display, although there is no mention of its refresh rate.



Its here! Our brand new 180W Thunder Charge - the fastest charging technology ever seen on our devices! Watch out for the debut in the second half of 2022 in upcoming flagship launches.

Charge your phone from 1-50% in just 4 minutes. #Infinix #InfinixNewTech #180WThunderCharge pic.twitter.com/FL7EiNkXUm

— Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) June 30, 2022

Infinix also revealed the design of the Note 12 5G, revealing a USB Type-C port on the bottom alongside a speaker grille and a volume button on the right and the SIM tray on the left. You can also see an LED flash module inside the camera island. The back panel also appears to be in a dark blue colour.

In other news, Infinix also teased its upcoming 180W Thunder Charge system. The new system will be making its way to markets later this year and will debut on the company’s flagship phone. The aim of the new 180W Thunder Charge system is to power a 4,500 mAh battery to 50 percent in four minutes.

The system will use two 8C batteries connected in series that will be able to handle 90W of power each. Infinix also worked with leading battery manufacturers to create a multi-electrode lug design. The Thunder Charge system has 111 software and hardware security mechanisms. Thunder Charge has received a TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System certification.