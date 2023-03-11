Infinix announces 260W wired, 110 wireless fast charging tech; Will arrive on Note smartphones soon

At MWC 2023, Realme revealed a smartphone with the world’s fastest charging at 240W in the form of the Realme GT 3 5G or Realme GT Neo 5 in China. Now, less than a couple of weeks on, it is looking to surpass that. Yes, as insane as surpassing 240W charging support on a smartphone is, Infinix has done so anyway.

Infinix recently announced its new charging tech that will offer 260W charging support on a smartphone as well as a new standard of wireless fast charging at 110W. The company recently showcased the capability of its new charging technology.



Cause records are meant to be broken right? Introducing the next generation of Thundercharge, now featuring 260W of uninterrupted power! Fill up your phone to 25% in just a minute, and be ready to go about your day faster! Coming to an Infinix Smartphone super soon! pic.twitter.com/IAChHIkxEh

— Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) March 10, 2023

Infinix claims that it aimed at providing an all-round fast charging solution, which led to the decision to offer both ultra-fast wired and wireless charging speeds. According to Infinix, the 260W charging solution can power a phone from 0 to 100 percent in less than 8 minutes, while a one minute charge will take the phone from 0 to 25 percent.

Additionally, the 110W wireless charging solution is touted to power a phone from 0 to 100 percent in 16 minutes. The new 260W wired fast charging tech improves on the brand’s 180W Thunder Charge technology. The charging test also showed a charging efficiency of 98 percent, while the 4,400 mAh battery tested retained 90 percent of its efficiency over 1,000 charging cycles.

Infinix has also built a custom cable to carry a current of up to 13A to ensure 260W charging, according to GSMArena. Additionally, the charger uses a combination of GaN material and AHB circuit infrastructure with high power density. Moreover, Infinix has also upgraded the battery to a single 12C battery with a 4-pump circuit design.

Moving on to the 110W wireless charging that uses custom-made small-sensitive coils with different architectures. The new 110W wireless adapter is custom-made with a dual-coil design for both vertical and horizontal charging. The station also employs a fan at the base to improve heat dissipation. According to Infinix, its new charging tech will arrive on the next Infinix Note smartphones soon.

Also Read: MWC 2023 | Realme GT3 with 240W fast charging launched globally