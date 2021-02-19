In-Depth | The Clubhouse sensation: Why the new social media app is a screaming success and what lies ahead

Clubhouse’s registered user base jumped to 60 lakh in February from 6 lakh in December last year after multiple moments under the limelight. In January, it started spreading like wildfire when billionaire Elon Musk was interviewed on the ‘Good Time’ show. With the live one-on-one chat limit of 5,000 people getting breached, some individuals reportedly created secondary listening rooms on Clubhouse as well as other platforms such as YouTube.

Few days later, Musk tweeted that he had agreed for a Clubhouse chat with American rapper and record producer Kanye West. He also invited Russia President Vladimir Putin for a conversation on the platform. The Kremlin described this proposal as “very interesting”, but added that they would “need to understand what [it] meant”.

The app’s popularity was boosted when other celebrities and prominent personalities such as Drake, Oprah Winfrey, Ai Weiwei, Lindsay Lohan and Roger Stone, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg joined the bandwagon.



This growth did not go unnoticed among investors. Clubhouse raised $100 million in January at a valuation of $1 billion, according to PitchBook. Besides venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Clubhouse now has 180 other investors.

Clubhouse’s rise was not confined to the United States. The platform became a hit in Japan and started picking up traffic in China. Some Chinese users joined others from Taiwan and the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong, among other places, to discuss politics.

The New York Times quoted one such conversation: A Chinese man said he didn’t know if he should believe the widespread reports of concentration camps for Muslims in the China’s Xinjiang region. A Uighur woman calmly explained that she was certain of the camps’ existence as her relatives were among those interned. A Taiwanese man urged understanding on all sides and another from Hong Kong praised the Uighur woman for her courage to come forward.

Such a dialogue between common individuals from the mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong would not have been possible because of the ‘Great Firewall’ internet censorship mechanism.

The Chinese authorities quickly moved to ban the app which was not censored at that time. Searches for “Clubhouse” on Chinese social media platform Weibo were also blocked.

Thailand also warned Clubhouse users on February 17 to not break the law after the app emerged as a platform for debates about the monarchy. Thai Digital Minister Puttipong Punnakanta said authorities were monitoring Clubhouse users, and claimed that political groups on the app were spreading distorting information and potentially violating the country’s strict Lèse-majesté laws.

Many Thais – especially those protesting against the royal family – started joining Clubhouse after a prominent Japan-based critic of the Thai palace, Pavin Chachavalpongpun, recently started discussing the issues related to the monarchy on the platform.