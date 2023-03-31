Ikodoo Buds One and Ikodoo Buds Z launched in India

(Image: Ikodoo)

Consumer electronics brand, Ikodoo, has launched its TWS earbuds in India. The products will be sold on Amazon and will be available starting March 31.

Pricing and offers

The Buds One has been priced at Rs 4,999, while the Buds Z will be sold for Rs 999. They will be available to purchase on Amazon India.

Specifications

Both TWS buds come with active, AI-based, noise cancellation features with support for environmental noise cancellation as well.

The buds support Bluetooth 5.2 and work with both Google Android, and Apple's iOS. They have three mics for calls, and a promise of a 27 hour battery life with wireless charging.

Inside, the buds house a 13.4mm driver, which has been developed in conjunction with VIFA acoustics. It also has a triple mode and can enhance sounds in low-pitch sound environments.

The smartphone app has a "Find My Buds" that will help track down their location, in case you lose them, and users can track the charging case as well.

Ikodoo says the AI-based ENC and ANC cancellations block external noises during calls.