United States District Court orders Github to identify who leaked Twitter's source code

The United States District Court in the Northern District of California has ordered the online code repository, GitHub, to identify the user who leaked Twitter's source code online. The company has time till April 3 to comply.

As reported by Engadget, the subpoena issued to the company requires GitHub to handover user data for “FreeSpeechEnthusiast”, including names, addresses, social media profiles, telephone numbers and IP addresses.

Reportedly, sources speaking to The New York Times told the publication that Twitter suspects that a disgruntled employee leaked the code, which is why they require this data from GitHub, to determine if it was one of the ex-employees.

The court has also ordered GitHub to hand over information on users that, “posted, uploaded, downloaded or modified the data”.

Earlier in the week, news that Twitter's source code had been leaked online hit the internet. The information was culled from a March 24 legal filing made by Twitter that sought information about the user “FreeSpeechEnthusiast”.

GitHub said it deleted the source code on Twitter's request.