Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei’s foldable phone Mate X, worth over Rs 1.7 lakh, sells out in China within minutes

The Mate X is no ordinary handset, demanding a hefty price of 16,999 yuan (Approx. Rs 1,73,700).

Carlsen Martin

Huawei’s Mate X might just be the best version of a foldable smartphone on the market right now. And, after several delays, the largest Chinese smartphone player finally unveiled its version of the folding phone. The Mate X recently went on sale in China without Google apps, which doesn’t make much of a difference to Chinese consumers.

The phone went on sale in China through Huawei’s Vmall online store and apparently, didn’t take long to sell out. And, while selling out smartphones in China is frequent, the Mate X isn’t an ordinary handset, demanding a hefty price of 16,999 yuan (Approx. Rs 1,73,700).

Unlike the Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr, the Mate X’s folding screen is on the outside. This gives you a 6.6-inch screen on the front and 6.38-inch screen on the back, when the device is folded. Unfolding the Mate X offers an 8-inch display. The Mate X’s sizeable 8-inch display offers the perfect balance between tablet and smartphone, while the 6.6-inch screen on the front is just the right size to be used as a regular smartphone.

Close

The Mate X also debuts as the world’s first 5G foldable smartphone. The device is powered by a Kirin 980 processor with a Balong 5000 5G modem. The Mate X is equipped with a sizeable dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. It runs on Huawei’s EMUI 9 operating system based on Google’s Android OS. Check out all the details about the Mate X here.

Without Google services, we’re unlikely to see Huawei’s Mate X anytime soon. However, another flash sale for the world’s first foldable 5G smartphone will be held on November 22.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 11:22 am

tags #China #gadgets #Huawei #smartphones #Technology

