Huawei Y6p and Y5p launched alongside MatePad T8 tablet

Chinese device maker Huawei recently unveiled a couple of entry-level devices in Romania. The company launched the Huawei Y6p, Y5p and the MatePad T8 tablet. All three devices feature entry-level specs, targeted towards price-conscious consumers.

The Huawei Y6p is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with dated microUSB charging. On the front, you get a 6.3-inch IPS panel with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the back, the phone features a triple-camera setup and a fingerprint reader. The camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultrawide module and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Huawei Y6p runs on EMUI 10.1 on top of Android 10 with Huawei’s Mobile Services suite. The Y6p arrives in black, green, and purple with a price tag of RON 799 (Roughly Rs 13,500).

The Huawei Y5p boasts the same Helio P22 chipset as the Y6p but only offers a 2GB/32GB memory configuration. It also has a smaller 3,020 mAh battery capacity. The phone uses the same software as the Y6p without Google’s Mobile Services. The Huawei Y5p sports a 5.45-inch TFT LCD with thick bezels on the top and bottom.

The phone has a single 8-megapixel camera on the back with an LED flash module. The top bezel on the front houses the 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is available in black, blue, and mint colours and is priced at RON 599 (Roughly Rs 10,250).

Huawei also unveiled a budget tablet alongside the two phones in the form of the MatePad T8. The tablet features an 8-inch HD+ panel with an 800p (1280*800 pixels) resolution. The tablet boasts a 5 megapixel rear camera and 2 megapixel front camera.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core MTK8768 chipset that is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. Storage can be expanded via microSD card. The tablet packs a 5,100 mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with the EMUI 10.0.1 skin on top. The Huawei MatePad T8 costs ROM 500 (Roughly Rs 8,200).