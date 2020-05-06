App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Y6p and Y5p launched alongside MatePad T8 tablet

All three devices feature entry-level specs, targeted towards price-conscious consumers.

Carlsen Martin

Chinese device maker Huawei recently unveiled a couple of entry-level devices in Romania. The company launched the Huawei Y6p, Y5p and the MatePad T8 tablet. All three devices feature entry-level specs, targeted towards price-conscious consumers.

The Huawei Y6p is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with dated microUSB charging. On the front, you get a 6.3-inch IPS panel with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the back, the phone features a triple-camera setup and a fingerprint reader. The camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultrawide module and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Huawei Y6p runs on EMUI 10.1 on top of Android 10 with Huawei’s Mobile Services suite. The Y6p arrives in black, green, and purple with a price tag of RON 799 (Roughly Rs 13,500).

The Huawei Y5p boasts the same Helio P22 chipset as the Y6p but only offers a 2GB/32GB memory configuration. It also has a smaller 3,020 mAh battery capacity. The phone uses the same software as the Y6p without Google’s Mobile Services. The Huawei Y5p sports a 5.45-inch TFT LCD with thick bezels on the top and bottom.

The phone has a single 8-megapixel camera on the back with an LED flash module. The top bezel on the front houses the 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is available in black, blue, and mint colours and is priced at RON 599 (Roughly Rs 10,250).

Huawei also unveiled a budget tablet alongside the two phones in the form of the MatePad T8. The tablet features an 8-inch HD+ panel with an 800p (1280*800 pixels) resolution. The tablet boasts a 5 megapixel rear camera and 2 megapixel front camera.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core MTK8768 chipset that is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. Storage can be expanded via microSD card. The tablet packs a 5,100 mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with the EMUI 10.0.1 skin on top. The Huawei MatePad T8 costs ROM 500 (Roughly Rs 8,200).

First Published on May 6, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Huawei #smartphones

