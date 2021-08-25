MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

HP Spectre x360 14 (2-in-1) convertible laptop launched with 11th Gen Intel CPUs: Everything you need to know

The HP Spectre x360 14 features a starting price of Rs 1,19,999 in India.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST

HP has dropped a new premium notebook in India under its Spectre brand. The HP Spectre x360 14 is a convertible 2-in-1 laptop that is powered by 11th Gen Intel processing hardware coupled with the latest Iris Xe graphics.

HP Spectre x360 14 Price in India 

The HP Spectre x360 14 features a starting price of Rs 1,19,999 in India. The notebook is available in two colours, Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents. It is available on Amazon India, HP World Stores, HP’s online store, and through other large-format retail stores.

HP Spectre x360 14 Specifications

The HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors paired with Iris Xe Graphics. The new Spectre x360 sports a 14-inch touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The 3:2 aspect ratio is the first in the series and offers roughly 20 percent more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio.

Close

Related stories

Additionally, the laptop is also available with an OLED display option. HP also claims that the notebook can deliver up to 17 hours of battery life on a full charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The notebook also comes with Thunderbolt 4 support.

The HP Spectre x360 features a 90.33 percent screen-to-body ratio and gets a webcam with a camera shutter button. The HP Spectre x360 14 weighs 1.36kg and boasts a gem-cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with aluminium CNC machining
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HP #Intel #laptops
first published: Aug 25, 2021 04:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.