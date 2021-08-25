HP Spectre x360 14 (2-in-1) convertible laptop launched with 11th Gen Intel CPUs: Everything you need to know

HP has dropped a new premium notebook in India under its Spectre brand. The HP Spectre x360 14 is a convertible 2-in-1 laptop that is powered by 11th Gen Intel processing hardware coupled with the latest Iris Xe graphics.

HP Spectre x360 14 Price in India

The HP Spectre x360 14 features a starting price of Rs 1,19,999 in India. The notebook is available in two colours, Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents. It is available on Amazon India, HP World Stores, HP’s online store, and through other large-format retail stores.

HP Spectre x360 14 Specifications

The HP Spectre x360 14 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors paired with Iris Xe Graphics. The new Spectre x360 sports a 14-inch touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The 3:2 aspect ratio is the first in the series and offers roughly 20 percent more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio.

Additionally, the laptop is also available with an OLED display option. HP also claims that the notebook can deliver up to 17 hours of battery life on a full charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The notebook also comes with Thunderbolt 4 support.

The HP Spectre x360 features a 90.33 percent screen-to-body ratio and gets a webcam with a camera shutter button. The HP Spectre x360 14 weighs 1.36kg and boasts a gem-cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with aluminium CNC machining