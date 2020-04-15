Honor 30 Pro+ surpasses Oppo Find X2 Pro as the second-best smartphone camera on DxOMark

Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have dominated DxOMark’s lists of best overall and front cameras in the recent times. The Huawei P40 Pro currently holds the top spot for best overall camera and best selfie camera on DxOMark. In contrast, the Huawei Nova 6 5G holds the second-best selfie camera according to DxOMark.

Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is further expanding its DxOMark dominance with the recently unveiled Honor 30 series. The newly unveiled Honor 30 Pro+ recently surpassed the Oppo Find X2 Pro’s 124 points on DxOMark’s best smartphone camera list. The Honor 30 Pro+ achieved an overall score of 125 points, putting it in the second place after the Huawei P40 Pro (128 points).

The Honor 30 Pro+ managed a photo and video score of 136 and 104 points, respectively. DxoMark’s review suggests that the phone’s rear camera setup offers great exposure across all light levels. It also praised the camera for its wide dynamic range and good white balance. DxOMark also observed that videos had nice colours with accurate white balance. And while there were some instabilities with low-light indoors, autofocus performance was impressive.

The Honor 30 Pro Plus packs a 50-megapixel IMX700 sensor by Sony, similar to what we saw on the Huawei P40 Pro. However, unlike the P40 Pro, there’s a lack of optical image stabilization on the Honor 30 Pro+. The phone gets a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 17mm equivalent field of view.

The last sensor on the Honor 30 Pro+ is an 8-megapixel, f/3.4, 125mm Periscope sensor with OIS and 5x optical zoom. The Honor 30 Pro+ boasts a starting price of CNY 4,999 (Approx. Rs 54,245) and might be an exciting proposal for camera enthusiasts.