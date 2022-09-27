Hisense U7H Series QLED TV launched in India with AMD Free Sync Premium, Google TV alongside A7H Tornado 2.0 TV

Hisense has officially unveiled two new TVs in India. The new range includes the Hisense U7H TV and next-gen A7H Tornado 2.0 TV series in the country. The Hisense U7H series comes in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, while the A7H TV is offered in a single 55-inch size. Both the Hisense U7H and A7H Tornado 2.0 run on Google TV.

Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV, Hisense U7H Series TV Price in India

The 55-inch Hisense U7H Series TV price in India is set at Rs 51,990, while the 65-inch model will set you back Rs 71,990. The Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV price in India is set at Rs 42,990. The Hisense U7H Series TV will be available for purchase through Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. The Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV is available on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Hisense’s new TV line-up comes with a comprehensive extended 3-year warranty, although it will only be available for a limited period. Additionally, the prices for the U7H Series are introductory offers. Hisense also announced a Buy & Fly promotion for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Hisense is the official sponsor of the FIFA 2022 World Cup and customers who purchase the TVs will stand a chance to win tickets and other goodies.

Hisense U7H Series TV

The 55-inch and 65-inch Hisense U7H Series TVs feature a 4K QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The TV is also equipped with HDMI 2.1 port with e-ARC support for the next generation gaming consoles. The U7H TV has a full-array LED lighting to produce darker blacks for an enhanced viewing experience. The Quantum Dot technology produces over a billion shades of colours.

The U7H Series TVs come with a Game Mode Pro that includes AMD Free Sync Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). The TV also has built-in support Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The U7H TV series also come with 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV

The Hisense A7H Tornado 2.0 TV opts for a 4K LED panel with wide 178-degree viewing angles. The TV supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for an enhanced gaming experience. It also features an 8ms response time. The A7H Tornado 2.0 TV is its speakers. The TV boasts a 6-speaker system with audio tuned by JBL and a total sound output of 102W. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.