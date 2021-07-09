Hisense 70-Inch UHD Smart TV launched in India with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, UHD AI Upscaler

Hisense recently launched a massive 70-inch TV in India. The Hisense 70-inch UHD TV - 70A71F supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The smart TV comes with a voice remote, Google Assistant support, and 36W speakers.

Hisense 70A71F UHD TV Price in India

The new 70-inch Hisense UHD TV’s price in India is set at Rs 91,990. However, the company mentions that this will be an inaugural price. The TV will be available for purchase from India’s leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores. Apart from the inaugural price, anyone who purchases the TV within the first five days of its launch will be offered a four-year comprehensive warranty.

Hisense 70A71F UHD TV Specs and Features

Hisense’s new 70-inch Smart TV features a 4K UHD LED panel with a near-bezel less design. The TV’s ultra-vivid, high-contrast panels offers a dynamic viewing experience with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, Micro Dimming, Noise Reduction, and a Depth Enhancer feature. The TV also boasts a UHD AI Upscaler that upscales normal HD content into Ultra-HD 4K resolution.

The 70-inch Hisense TV is powered by a quad-core processor paired with the Mali-470MP GPU. You also get 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The TV also has two 18W bottom-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It runs Android TV 9 and offers access to the Google Play Store. You also get an in-built Chromecast and a voice remote with Google Assistant support.

Hisense 65-inch Tornado TV

Hisense also announced that it would launch a 65-inch TV by the end of this month. The Hisense 65-inch Tornado TV will feature a 102W 6-speaker system powered by JBL. It will feature Dolby Vision HDR, in-built Chromecast, and Google Assistant support. The 65-inch Hisense Tornado TV will be priced at Rs 71,990 in India.