    Gut the gutter: Where machines should replace humans in doing the job

    Change won't come without equality. Just bringing in machines won't help. Technology, workers' rehabilitation, garbage system overhaul in line with growing cities' needs, garbage segregation awareness, and, most importantly, addressing the caste system need to together remedy the issue of manual scavenging.

    Shail Desai
    February 12, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
    The Budget 2023 has allocated Rs 100 crore for 'manhole to machine-hole mode', with a focus on 'scientific management of dry and wet waste', private players like Genrobotics Innovations are already working in the area. (Photo courtesy Genrobotics Innovations)

    In 1999, a safai karmachari (sanitation worker) showed up at photojournalist Sudharak Olwe’s desk. He narrated stories from his life and the deaths that he had witnessed around him. Before leaving, he asked Olwe to come see him at his home someday. Six months later, Olwe visited various pockets of Mumbai where workers like him lived.

    “Their buildings were in bad condition, really dark and dingy, with no electricity or water. And there were so many people living here, often two families in a flat. It was shameful,” Olwe recalls.

    “These enclaves were in important places, often not very far from where the municipal corporation offices were located. Their work comes under emergency services and is important for the city. Yet there was no respect or dignity for it. These were invisible people, who would go about their work before Mumbai came to life,” he adds

    He soon started following these workers and documenting their lives. He observed them clearing loads of garbage that contained everything from nails and glass to dead animals, and entering manholes to clear blockages. Most were working without adequate gear. A few of them would be under the influence of alcohol to help them deal with the nature of their work.