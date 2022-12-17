Guerilla Games confirms Horizon multiplayer spin-off

(Image Courtesy: Sony PlayStation Studios)

Guerilla Games, developers of the Horizon games on PS4 and PS5, have confirmed that they are working on a multiplayer title set in the Horizon universe.

The studio made the announcement through a recruitment tweet from the official handle, which mentions that a new team is developing an online project based on Horizon, and they were looking for people in Amsterdam.



Join Guerrilla in Amsterdam as we work to expand the world of Horizon

It's an exciting time to join us! We have many open roles across multiple departments, so check them out on our Careers page and apply today!

Specifically, the tweet mentioned vacancies in Horizon Single Player (SP), Online Project (OP) and External Project (EP) teams.

The studio also made it clear that they are "continuing to create epic solo adventures for Alloy".

Currently, a Horizon title for PlayStation VR 2 (Call of the Mountain) is already being developed at the studio. They are also working on an expansion pass for Horizon: Forbidden West, which was released in February this year for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Guerilla says that the new multiplayer title will feature "a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look".