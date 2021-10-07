GTA Trilogy remaster referenced within Rockstar Launcher

Fans have managed to dig up references to the remaster following an update

Earlier in 2021, Kotaku reported that Rockstar was working on remasters for the three classic GTA titles - GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas - to be released in November this year.

Sources close to the publication had indicated that the remastered versions would be heading to all consoles with a PC release, scheduled for next year.

Kotaku also reported that Rockstar was using the Unreal engine for the remasters and the titles were originally planned for release earlier in the year before slipping to late 2021, due to the pandemic.

Now that release seems imminent. According to images posted on GTAForums (via VGC), references to the remasters have been found in the Rockstar launcher, following an update.

Interestingly, some people speculate that additional content will also be added to the games, following a leak of the remaster's achievements list.



Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been rated in Koreahttps://t.co/XL9AAhOC0Epic.twitter.com/af4rk2EfoP

— Nibel (@Nibellion) September 30, 2021

Last month, a sighting of the remaster was discovered in the database of the South Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. The collection was called, "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition."

According to Kotaku, the remasters are being handled by Rockstar Dundee, formerly Ruffian Games, who have worked on the Crackdown Series and assisted 343 Industries on remastering the Halo games for Halo: Master Chief Collection.

If the remasters sell well, then there maybe plans to give other franchises like Red Dead Redemption, the same treatment.