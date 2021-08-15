Rockstar is remastering classic GTA trilogy according to report

All three games in the trilogy will be remastered according to report

Rockstar Dundee is apparently working on remasters of the classic GTA trilogy according to a report by Kotaku. All three classic titles - GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas - will be remastered and released as part of a collection in early November or late October of this year.

Sources close to Kotaku say that the games will heading to all modern consoles and the Nintendo Switch. The PC port and the mobile ports for the game may disappointingly be released next year as the team focuses on the console versions first.

The games are being remastered in the Unreal engine and not Rockstar's in-house engine RAGE which was used by both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Gameplay will remain true to the original titles which are considered open-world classics of the PS2 era. The UI will also reflect the classic style. The game's release window has already seen several delays due to the pandemic.

The titles were originally planned for earlier this year before slipping to the later half of 2021 due to the pandemic.

Interestingly, Rockstar Dundee was formerly Ruffian Games and has worked on titles such as Crackdown 2, Crackdown 3 and even assisted on the remastering efforts for Halo: Master Chief Collection.

If the remasters sell well, then there are plans to look into other classic titles as well such Red Dead Redemption, the first game in the RDR franchise, which was only released for the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360 back in 2010.

Rockstar Dundee is also assisting in the GTA V ports for next generation consoles.