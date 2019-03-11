App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lithium-ion cells

The notification is part of the road map under the phased manufacturing programme (PMP), and also entails doubling the basic customs duty on completely built units of electric buses and trucks to 50 per cent from April 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The government has notified phased increase in basic customs duty on parts of electric passenger vehicles to be assembled in India to 15 per cent from April 2020 and 10 per cent on imported lithium-ion cells by April 2021 to promote domestic manufacturing of EVs.

The notification is part of the road map under the phased manufacturing programme (PMP), and also entails doubling the basic customs duty on completely built units of electric buses and trucks to 50 per cent from April 2020.

Currently, the basic import duty on completely knock-down kits used in electric buses, passenger EVs, electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and electric trucks is 10 per cent, which will be raised to 15 per cent from April 2020.

Basic customs duty on parts used in manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) like AC or DC charger, motor and motor controller; power control unit, among others, will also be increased to 15 per cent from nil at present starting from April 2021, as the Centre eyes to promote mass adoption of EVs through schemes like FAME II to be rolled out from April.

related news

The basic import duty on battery packs used in manufacturing electric vehicles will also be increased to 15 per cent from the current 5 per cent from April 2021. The basic import duty on lithium ion cells used in manufacturing of lithium ion accumulator for EVs will be doubled to 10 per cent from April 2021.

The phased manufacturing programme is part of a road map wherein through graded duty structure indigenous manufacturing of electric vehicles, its assemblies and parts or inputs of the sub-assemblies shall be promoted over a period of time.

The intention is to substantially increase value addition and capacity building within the country.

"The PMP shall enable the manufacturers in the sector to plan their investments for establishment of a robust indigenous electric vehicles and related sub-assembly/ components manufacturing base in India," the heavy industries ministry said in the notification.

The Union Cabinet last week approved setting up of 'National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage' to drive clean, connected, shared and sustainable mobility initiatives in the country.

It entails creation of a PMP valid for five years till 2024 to support setting up of a few large-scale, export-competitive integrated batteries and cell manufacturing Giga plants in India.

The government has been pushing for popularisation of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country and has already notified the Rs 10,000-crore FAME II scheme to be implemented from April 1 for three years.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 08:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #lithium-ion battery cells #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Envoy on North Korea Says 'Diplomacy Still Very Much Alive' With Py ...

Woman Watches Video on How to Deliver a Baby, Dies While Attempting th ...

Trade Ties in Focus as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Begins First I ...

Unmarried Woman Dies While Trying to Deliver Baby Alone in a Rented Ro ...

Birmingham Fan Who Attacked Grealish Jailed for 14 Weeks

50 VHP Workers, 100 Others Booked for Breaching Model Code: Official

BJP Slams Congress as Kamal Nath Govt Says Farm Loan Waivers Only Afte ...

Give DNA Proof That You are a Hindu and Brahmin, Ananth Kumar Hegde Da ...

Ananth Kumar’s Wife Tejaswini Likely to be BJP Candidate for Bangalo ...

Government notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lith ...

Russian arms exports to India fell by 42% between 2014-18 and 2009-13, ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Heavyweight Boeing pressures Dow, while tech lifts S&P & Nasdaq

Oil gains 1 percent as Saudi minister stands by OPEC output cuts

Gold slips on strong US retail data, stocks recovery

NSE launches weekly options on NIFTY IT index

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: Kerala set for toughest triangular contest in ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is a bit handicapped when it comes to face unlo ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

LaLiga: Zinedine Zidane set to make shock return as head coach of stru ...

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Parineeti Chopra keen to venture into the digital world, but not over ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.