Cabinet approves 5-yr plan for 'phased manufacturing' of EV batteries

Supporting the decisions on electric vehicles approved during the last cabinet meeting, the government, on March 7, further approved creation of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) to support and promote “clean, connected, shared and sustainable” mobility solutions.

The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved setting up of National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage along with creation of the PMP for five years to “support setting up of few-large scale, export-competitive integrated batteries and cell manufacturing Giga plants”.

The government aims to promote indigenous manufacturing of all components utilised in the “supply chain for manufacturing of electric vehicles” through the PMP scheme, which will be executed between 2019-20 and 2023-24 and will be approved by the NMTMBS.

“The programme will provide a plan which will send clear signal to the industry to make necessary investments in capacity to localise the value chain,” the government said in the statement.

Moneycontrol had first reported that the government was contemplating setting up of Giga Factories for the production of battery packs in India.

“In its last meeting (held in December 2018), the Committee (of Secretaries) decided to focus on indigenous manufacturing of electric vehicles. It will lay the impetus on sourcing developing an indigenous supply chain that includes Giga-factories and also facilities where lithium-ion batteries can be recycled," a source had told Moneycontrol.

The term 'Giga-factory' was first coined by Elon Musk, who owns Tesla, the world's biggest car-maker in the electric sphere. Giga-factory refers to a huge battery manufacturing centre where the Li-ion batteries, used for running EVs, are crafted.

During its last cabinet meeting on February 28, government had approved Rs 10,000 crore outlay for second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (& Hybrid) vehicles (FAME) Scheme which aims to subsidise manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The second phase, which is an extension of FAME-I started in 2015, will be undertaken for three years (2019-20 – 2021-22) and will concentrate on subsidising private two-wheelers, commercial three/four wheelers and public transport.

According to the proposal cleared by the cabinet, FAME II will focus on the electrification of public transportation including "shared transportation", incentives for an operational expenditure model for e-buses by state transport corporations.

“The incentives will be applicable only for three and four-wheelers plying as commercial vehicles and public transport, with the incentives applicable for private two-wheeler vehicles that use advanced battery packs made of lithium ion,” the proposal said.

While close to 2,65,335 electric/hybrid vehicles were supported through “demand creation” and various decisions related to “charging infrastructure and technological support” under phase 1, the second phase will focus on 10 lakh electric two-wheelers, 5 lakh electric (commercial) three-wheelers, 55,000 electric (commercial) four-wheelers and 7,000 buses, acting as a dampener for private car owners and manufacturers.

While incentives up to Rs 22,000 were available for two-wheelers, up to Rs 61,000 for three-wheelers and up to Rs 1,87,000 for four-wheelers were provided under the first phase, the government has not clarified the amount of incentive under the second phase.

Sources, however, said that a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per KwH battery pack for two/three/four wheelers and a flat subsidy of Rs 20,000 on buses could be approved by the government.

“The idea is to bring the cost of electric vehicles at par with the incumbent vehicles,” Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer, NITI Aayog has said. He said that a subsidy of Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000 could be given to cars.